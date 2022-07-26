Court hears man ‘left to die’ in field ‘offered £20,000’ to withdraw his evidence

Details emerged as one of the accused - Glenn Allen Sheridan (44), of Florence Walk in Belfast - had bail refused at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

He one of five men charged with kidnapping and attempting to murder the man and arson of a car the man was using.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police officer said “multiple” incidents of graffiti in locations in Northern Ireland were aimed at intimidating the victim.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The officer said the victim was “linked to this group” which she described as a “drug-dealing gang” and the incident showed the willingness of the gang to kill anyone who is “deemed to have wronged them”.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he had been on remand since the end of last year.

The officer said the “level of violence” against the victim was “truly shocking”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail and said previous courts heard the victim had been left partially clothed “to die” after being dumped in a field.

Previously, a knife was warmed up by a “flame” and used on the victim at an address in Ballymena, it is alleged.

The police officer said the victim alleged whilst he was being attacked in the house Sheridan was “encouraging and laughing” and had been involved in a search of the victim’s car which preceded the assault.

The court said it was believed after being bundled into the boot of a car a hatchet was used to fracture the man’s jaw before he was “left in a field”.

The victim alleged he saw Sheridan with a hatchet and knife as he was being kidnapped.

The court heard Sheridan was picked out by the victim during an identification process.

The officer said police believed Sheridan is a member of “this criminal gang, believed to drug-dealing gang”.

She added: “Given the level of violence inflicted on the victim, a person who is linked to this group, police would have concerns for others linked to this group.

“The suspects in this case have demonstrated a willingness to kill anyone who has been deemed to have wronged them, which is the background to the case.

“We believe the defendant is a danger to the public.”

She was concerned about “interference” with “witnesses and the victim”.

“There have been multiple incidents of graffiti in February of this year in respect of the victim in different locations and police believe this is an attempt to intimidate the victim by others linked to this gang.

“Police also have evidence that would suggest people linked to this gang have offered the victim £20,000 ‘compensation’. The evidence in the case would demonstrate the lengths the suspects have already gone to prevent the injured party from being able to give evidence.

“It is the opinion of the police that the suspects left the victim in the field, believing he would die there. Given the importance of the victim’s evidence and the potential lengthy sentence that this may attract if convicted, police would have grave concerns for the safety of the victim”.

Refusing bail, Judge Broderick said it was a “harrowing case” with the complainant saying he was “tortured and left for dead”.

Had the occupant of a passing high vehicle not spotted the victim, he may have died, the court was told.

The judge said the man had spent several weeks in intensive care but the judge added that he had no doubt that the man sustained

“significant and potentially life-changing injuries”.