Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
40 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
4 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Court hears man needs to be able to drive for his 'personal safety'

A defence solicitor told a court avoiding a road ban was important for a man's "personal safety".

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST

He was speaking as Gerald Verner (33), with an address listed as in Belfast, was given six penalty points and a £300 fine for absence of insurance and a driving licence.

The offences came to light when the defendant was driving in the Templepatrick area in September last year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that having a driving licence was "important" to the defendant. The solicitor there were "issues" he did not wish to go into in open court.

Most Popular
Editorial imageEditorial image
Editorial image

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could "read between the lines" but said he would need some information from the solicitor "if you want to avoid a disqualification" for the defendant who had a "bad driving record".

The solicitor said being able to drive was important for the defendant's "own personal safety" and that he had moved to another area.

The judge said "not without some hesitation" he was not banning the defendant from driving and handed down six penalty points and a £300 fine.