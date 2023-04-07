A defence solicitor told a court avoiding a road ban was important for a man's "personal safety".

He was speaking as Gerald Verner (33), with an address listed as in Belfast, was given six penalty points and a £300 fine for absence of insurance and a driving licence.

The offences came to light when the defendant was driving in the Templepatrick area in September last year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that having a driving licence was "important" to the defendant. The solicitor there were "issues" he did not wish to go into in open court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could "read between the lines" but said he would need some information from the solicitor "if you want to avoid a disqualification" for the defendant who had a "bad driving record".

The solicitor said being able to drive was important for the defendant's "own personal safety" and that he had moved to another area.