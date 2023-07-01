A Larne man has admitted a charge of indecent behaviour after a court heard he was caught performing a lewd act in a vehicle with a door open in a car park in the town.

Robert Colin McCaughey (49), of West Link, committed an offence at Larne's Curran Road according to the charge sheet.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 12.30pm on October 5 last year a man told police he was in his home and when he looked out his front door, which faced onto a public car park "close to a main road, a row of houses and a primary school," he saw a man in the driver's seat of a car.

The door was open and the defendant, who had a mobile phone in his hand, "could clearly be seen to be” performing a lewd act, the prosecutor added. The member of the public videoed the incident and showed it to police.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Pacemaker

When interviewed the defendant originally claimed he was in the car having a smoke "watching his phone" and had been "wiping ash from his clothing".

A defence barrister accepted it was a "very, very, serious matter" and the incident had been "distressing for all parties". He said the defendant had depression and suffers from poor mental and physical health.

The lawyer said the incident was "totally out of character" for the defendant who had "no relevant record whatsoever" and in no way was he a "sexual predator".

The barrister said McCaughey "now has a supportive partner" and is a father and it was "all the more surprising why a man in that situation finds himself in a car acting in a totally gross and inappropriate manner".

The lawyer said at the time of the incident the defendant said he and his wife had "broken up" and he was "in effect homeless and was living in the car" and had found himself "adrift".

The barrister said after the initial denials when he was shown the footage the defendant pleaded guilty and has apologised.

Handing down a two months prison sentence, suspended for two years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "disgusting" incident which had caused "concern and embarrassment" to the public. He took onboard the lack of relevant record and accepted it was "very much out of character".

