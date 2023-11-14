Court hears man spat on floor at Antrim Area Hospital
Aleksejs Jevsejevs (39), with an address given as Derrychara Road, Enniskillen, admitted being disorderly on April 14 last year.
The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard police were called to an incident and the defendant was then taken to hospital where he caused a disturbance.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been involved in a "really serous fight" in which a hammer was involved and the defendant and another man had "serious head injuries".
The barrister said the defendant was intoxicated and had been brought to hospital by police because of his head injury. He said Jevsejevs was "ashamed" of his behaviour.
Imposing a three-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, District Judge Amanda Brady said disorderly behaviour in a hospital is always a serious matter.