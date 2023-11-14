A man offered a cup of water in Antrim Hospital waiting area threw it on the floor and then spat on the ground, a court was told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aleksejs Jevsejevs (39), with an address given as Derrychara Road, Enniskillen, admitted being disorderly on April 14 last year.

The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard police were called to an incident and the defendant was then taken to hospital where he caused a disturbance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence barrister said the defendant had been involved in a "really serous fight" in which a hammer was involved and the defendant and another man had "serious head injuries".

Man admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by Google

The barrister said the defendant was intoxicated and had been brought to hospital by police because of his head injury. He said Jevsejevs was "ashamed" of his behaviour.