A judge said passers-by would have been frightened by a man waving a 'gun' whilst standing in the middle of a mini-roundabout in Ballymena.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking as Dean David Speirs (26), with an address listed as Beersbridge Road in Belfast, was sentenced on a charge of carrying an 'imitation firearm' at Ballymena's Toome Road area on August 28, 2021. The defendant had been previously been convicted of the charge at a contest.

A defence lawyer told the latest hearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant accepts his guilt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said at 9.20pm on August 28 two years ago, police received a report of a male carrying what was believed to be a gun in the Antrim Road area of Ballymena. The report was that he was standing in the middle of a mini-roundabout and was "waving the gun around".

Editorial image.

Vehicles had possibly run over the 'gun' and when fragments were put together they "did resemble a hand gun". The defendant's DNA was found on the fragments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said the item was "made of plastic" and was a "very realistic, toy, gun". He said the "toy handgun" had been bought for a child "who regularly plays 'Fortnite'".

The lawyer said the defendant had been "walking the streets" in some "mental health drug-induced episode" and there had been an incident involving a taxi. The barrister said it was conceded it was a very serious matter but it was an "odd case".

Judge Broderick said with hindsight it is known it is a plastic gun but "at the time those who were encountering him would have had no knowledge it was a plastic gun and would have been a matter of considerable concern".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge told the defendant: "I recognise that you have got complex needs. Equally, this was a serious matter because although we now know now it is a plastic gun, at the time those who saw you out on the street waving it around didn't know that and that would have caused understandable fear."