Court hears man standing in middle of mini-roundabout was waving 'gun'

A judge said passers-by would have been frightened by a man waving a 'gun' whilst standing in the middle of a mini-roundabout in Ballymena.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Mar 2023, 20:23 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 20:26 BST

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking as Dean David Speirs (26), with an address listed as Beersbridge Road in Belfast, was sentenced on a charge of carrying an 'imitation firearm' at Ballymena's Toome Road area on August 28, 2021. The defendant had been previously been convicted of the charge at a contest.

A defence lawyer told the latest hearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant accepts his guilt.

A prosecutor said at 9.20pm on August 28 two years ago, police received a report of a male carrying what was believed to be a gun in the Antrim Road area of Ballymena. The report was that he was standing in the middle of a mini-roundabout and was "waving the gun around".

Vehicles had possibly run over the 'gun' and when fragments were put together they "did resemble a hand gun". The defendant's DNA was found on the fragments.

A defence barrister said the item was "made of plastic" and was a "very realistic, toy, gun". He said the "toy handgun" had been bought for a child "who regularly plays 'Fortnite'".

The lawyer said the defendant had been "walking the streets" in some "mental health drug-induced episode" and there had been an incident involving a taxi. The barrister said it was conceded it was a very serious matter but it was an "odd case".

Judge Broderick said with hindsight it is known it is a plastic gun but "at the time those who were encountering him would have had no knowledge it was a plastic gun and would have been a matter of considerable concern".

The judge told the defendant: "I recognise that you have got complex needs. Equally, this was a serious matter because although we now know now it is a plastic gun, at the time those who saw you out on the street waving it around didn't know that and that would have caused understandable fear."

The defendant was put on Probation for a year and also has to do 100 hours of Community Service.