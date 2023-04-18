A court heard a man told his '20 week' pregnant' stepsister he would wait until her baby was born and then burn her house to the ground.

Sean McCarthy (32), of Chichester Park West, Ballymena, admitted threatening to kill two women and threatening to damage two properties in the Drumtara and Lanntara areas of the town. He also assaulted one of the women on January 17 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison where he had been on remand since January.

A prosecutor said police were called to an address in Ballymena. The prosecutor said a "20 week" pregnant woman said her stepbrother was drunk and refused to leave.

Ballymena courthouse

A prosecutor said McCarthy grabbed her throat said he would "knock her teeth to the back of her throat and that he would wait until her baby was born and burn her house to the ground".

McCarthy then went to his stepmother's home and said he would burn her house down "with everyone in it".

A defence barrister said the defendant had an issue with alcohol and the case involved "bad blood". He said it was "abhorrent" to arrive at someone's house knowing they were pregnant and issue a threat.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said his initial reaction was to "throw the book" at the defendant.

