A man said he wanted to "put an axe in the head of paramilitaries".

Details emerged as Andrew Morgan (32), with an address listed as no fixed abode, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he had spent a number of weeks on remand.

The defendant admitted causing criminal damage to a police car, cell van and cell and attempting to damage a PSNI cell van on May 4/5 this year.

A prosecutor said police attended the Ahoghill area and spoke to the defendant "over threats that seemed to have been made about offering violence to paramilitaries".

The defendant told police he "wanted to put an axe in the head of paramilitaries or stab them" and he also said he "wasn't getting the mental health support he required".

Police took him to hospital in Antrim town but on the way he forcefully exhaled through his nose repeatedly and then wiped the "product" twice on a head rest.

When assessed by a Mental Health Team he was deemed fit to be released into custody and continuously spat inside a cell van and he repeatedly kicked against the inside of the vehicle.

At a police station he "defecated and urinated" in a police cell despite the fact a toilet was available. The defendant was jailed for four months.