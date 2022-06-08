Court hears man was able to speak to ex-partner through ‘Alexa’ device

Jordan Dineen (23), of Barra Street, admitted a charge of improper use of communications.

He also caused criminal damage to a door chain lock when he unlocked a door and entered an address in Antrim after midnight on November 4 last year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant entered the woman’s bedroom saying he wanted to talk about their relationship.

editorial image

He grabbed her phone to prevent her from ringing police.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant continued to text the injured party despite her asking him not to. She then blocked him on social media but he accessed her ‘Alexa’ device through her Amazon account and spoke to her through that”.

When arrested the defendant said he was “jealous” in connection with alleged phone contact with “another male”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been at the property in connection with reading a “bed time story” to a child and had reacted in a “completely unacceptable” way to the alleged phone contact.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said it would have been a “frightening incident” and handed down a three months jail sentence, suspended for two years.