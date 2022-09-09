Court hears man was carrying knife in Larne because of ‘paramilitary threat’

Brandon Andrews (23), with an address listed in Antrim town, admitted possessing a knife ‘without good reason or lawful authority’ after police spotted him in the Antiville Road area of Larne at 4.10am on January 8 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that police saw the defendant running and throwing an object which looked like a knife.

The object was recovered and was a knife “between seven and eight inches in length”.

The defendant told police he “couldn’t remember”.

A defence barrister said an early guilty plea had been entered and “he had been quite forthright about being under threat by paramilitaries, particularly in the Ballymena area, and whilst that is no excuse it may lay some weight to what was in Mr Andrews’ mind at the time”. The court heard the defendant had “substance misuse” issues.

Handing down a four months prison term, suspended for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “You must understand that you are not allowed to possess any of these weapons, especially in the early hours of the morning.