Court hears man was told getting into car in Larne ‘biggest mistake of his life’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Michael Shawyer (32), formerly of Green Drive but now of Portland Street in Larne, was sentenced for assault.

A prosecutor said the complainant had been out “socialising” and had messaged a man to see if he could get a lift.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around ten minutes later a vehicle arrived and males, including Shawyer, were inside.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The prosecutor said the injured party said as the car moved off he was told by one of the occupants he “had made the biggest mistake of his life by getting into the car”.

The prosecutor said there had been “some issue” in relation to an earlier incident.

The court heard that on the approach to a roundabout on the A8 in Larne the car pulled in and the injured party and other males got out.

The injured party saw the car boot was open and fearing that the males were “going to force him into the boot” he ran off and jumped the central reservation.

He was followed by the vehicle. A co-accused, sentenced at an earlier court, punched him. Shawyer “kicks him about the body, repeatedly,” the court heard.

The assault ended when an off-duty police officer arrived.