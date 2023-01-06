A prosecutor told a court a member of the public "detained" a suspected drink driver at Broughshane Street in Ballymena on the afternoon of December 10 last year.

When police arrived, Olcan Francis McCann (42), of Warden Street, Ballymena, was standing close to a vehicle; smelt of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant admitted having drunk alcohol around an hour earlier.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 97 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "out on his Christmas 'Do' the night before. It had gone on quite late".

The lawyer said his client then had a "tin of beer" the following afternoon and made a "foolish" decision to drive into the town for a "quick message," which he "highly regrets".

