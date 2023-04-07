A court heard a moped, a man said he bought to take him to work, was in such a dangerous condition that parts of the bodywork were being held together by tape.

The moped driven by Sergiu Varga (21), of Clonavon Road in Ballymena, came to police attention at the car park at the Moy Park factory in the town at 7am on July 13 last year.

The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

A prosecutor said police had received a report of a moped in a dangerous condition and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

Police noted the moped had no number plate, the tail light was defective, it was missing a wing mirror and the seat had been removed and was heavily taped together.

Police could not find a VIN number and when some tape was peeled off, a prosecutor said, "it then became apparent that some of the bodywork would most likely have fallen off had it not been held together with the tape".

The defendant admitted offences including absence of insurance and driving licence; failing to wear a helmet and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

A defence solicitor said the defendant bought the moped to take him to work in Moy Park and had been in the process of fixing it up and getting a licence and insurance.

