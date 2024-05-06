Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary Stephen Herron (38), with an address listed as Woodland Grove in Antrim town, admitted driving without due care and attention on the Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney on September 8 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard an off-duty police officer saw the car crossing lanes on a dual-carriageway and then straddling a centre line at a single lane road and at one stage swerving into the path of an ambulance, a prosecutor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The off-duty officer phoned police and gave a description of the defendant whose vehicle which had then stopped. When police spoke to the defendant in the car he was eating yoghurt with granola from a tub which was he had placed between his legs.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The prosecutor said eating from the pot had caused the defendant to swerve when he had been driving.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who was not present at court, recognised that his behaviour had been "wholly improper".