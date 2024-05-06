Court hears motorist eating from a tub of yoghurt whilst driving swerved across road into the path of an ambulance
Gary Stephen Herron (38), with an address listed as Woodland Grove in Antrim town, admitted driving without due care and attention on the Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney on September 8 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard an off-duty police officer saw the car crossing lanes on a dual-carriageway and then straddling a centre line at a single lane road and at one stage swerving into the path of an ambulance, a prosecutor said.
The off-duty officer phoned police and gave a description of the defendant whose vehicle which had then stopped. When police spoke to the defendant in the car he was eating yoghurt with granola from a tub which was he had placed between his legs.
The prosecutor said eating from the pot had caused the defendant to swerve when he had been driving.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who was not present at court, recognised that his behaviour had been "wholly improper".
District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down three penalty points and a £150 fine. The defendant already had nine penalty points which prompted a six months driving ban.