A Moira motorist had an alcohol in breath reading of 97 - the legal limit is 35 - after 11.30 in the morning.

Leslie Stewart (66), of Oldfort Avenue, came to police attention on September 16 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to Castlerock to "get a break" and had "turned to alcohol".

She said the defendant had a previously clear record and recognised the "seriousness" of the incident and wished to apologise.

The lawyer said the defendant was alone in the vehicle and he recognised "the danger he was causing to other road users" and it was "completely out of character".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This was a very high reading and it was very early in the morning so that must be reflected in the court's penalty."