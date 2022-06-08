Court hears motorist was spotting driving with child on his knee

Craig Larkin (27), of Kilbride Gardens in Antrim, came to police attention at Fountain Street.
At Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted a charge of, ‘without reasonable excuse,’ carrying a child without a restraint.
He also pleaded guilty to failing to produce a driving licence.
The defendant further admitted an insurance offence.
A prosecutor said police saw the defendant “driving a Volkswagen Polo along Fountain Street, Antrim, with a small child, who was three at the time, on his knee, facing the steering wheel”.
She added: “The vehicle was stopped a short distance away and the defendant made full admissions”.
The defendant told the court the child - a relative - had “got out” of a rear car seat.
The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £575.