Court hears motorist was spotting driving with child on his knee

A COURT was told a motorist was detected driving in Antrim town centre with a three year-old child on his knee.

Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:39 am

Craig Larkin (27), of Kilbride Gardens in Antrim, came to police attention at Fountain Street.

At Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted a charge of, ‘without reasonable excuse,’ carrying a child without a restraint.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to produce a driving licence.

The defendant further admitted an insurance offence.

A prosecutor said police saw the defendant “driving a Volkswagen Polo along Fountain Street, Antrim, with a small child, who was three at the time, on his knee, facing the steering wheel”.

She added: “The vehicle was stopped a short distance away and the defendant made full admissions”.

The defendant told the court the child - a relative - had “got out” of a rear car seat.

The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £575.