Court hears 'naked' man was using hose to cool down during hot weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
A defence lawyer said Jamie Neill (31) had gone outside to cool down with a hose during hot weather.
Details emerged as Neill, of Tower Way in Antrim, admitted being disorderly in the Bracken Avenue area of the town. He also caused criminal damage to a police vehicle by spitting.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, that around 4.10pm on Wednesday August 30 police received a report "from a member of the public that a male was naked whilst outside an address in Antrim".
Neill was outside an address at Bracken Avenue. When police arrived they saw the defendant wearing "boxers but with no other clothing" and he was "intoxicated".
The defendant refused a police request to "put clothes on" which had been made as members of the public were present in the street at the time. The defendant was arrested for disorderly behaviour and en route to custody he was spitting in the police car.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been outside his parents' address "to get a hose to cool off due to the hot weather".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been "bizarre" behaviour. He said the defendant had a clear record and it appeared to be "out of character". The defendant was fined £200.