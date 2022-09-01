Court hears Newtownabbey man’s screeching car tyres produced smoke near school

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Evans (30), of Rathcoole Drive, admitted charges of breaching a traffic sign; defective tyre; and absence of insurance, driving licence and MOT in Antrim town on Thursday, April 7, this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police saw a Peugeot 307 driving “straight ahead in a right turn only lane” near Antrim Grammar School.

She said “smoke was seen coming from the tyres as it screeched away”.

A defence lawyer said it was “something of a scrapper vehicle” which Evans said he bought from a friend “for his partner” and was taking it to her home.

The lawyer said the partner said it had been the “stupidest thing ever” and she “wouldn’t want the car”.