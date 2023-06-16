Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Court hears of collision after Newtownabbey driver had gone 'straight through' crossroads near Larne

A motorist who slammed into the side of a car after going "straight through" a crossroads near Larne has been banned from driving for two weeks and fined £200.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 23:00 BST

Jamie McErlane (23), of Sandyknowes Crescent in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at 11pm on September 19 last year at the junction of Deerpark Road and Shanes Hill Road at Kilwaughter.

Police attended a two-vehicle collision where a damaged Volkswagen Golf was on a grass verge where it had caused considerable damage to a bus shelter after colliding with a Renault Clio.

The Clio had "substantial damage," a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 15).

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World.Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World.
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World.

The defendant had been driving the Golf and told police the collision was his fault.

The court heard he had gone "straight through" a crossroads colliding with the Clio on the main road.

The prosecutor said there were "no injuries thankfully".

Read More
In pictures: crowds flock to Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens

A defence solicitor said the defendant wasn't familiar with the area and did not see a 'Stop' sign at the junction.