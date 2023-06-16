A motorist who slammed into the side of a car after going "straight through" a crossroads near Larne has been banned from driving for two weeks and fined £200.

Jamie McErlane (23), of Sandyknowes Crescent in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at 11pm on September 19 last year at the junction of Deerpark Road and Shanes Hill Road at Kilwaughter.

Police attended a two-vehicle collision where a damaged Volkswagen Golf was on a grass verge where it had caused considerable damage to a bus shelter after colliding with a Renault Clio.

The Clio had "substantial damage," a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 15).

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World.

The defendant had been driving the Golf and told police the collision was his fault.

The court heard he had gone "straight through" a crossroads colliding with the Clio on the main road.

The prosecutor said there were "no injuries thankfully".