Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court where, 68-year-old Joe Conere, of Hunter's Chase in Lower Ballinderry in County Antrim, was charged with dangerous driving in relation to the Castle Way area of Antrim town after 10pm on September 28 last year.

He denied the dangerous driving charge but admitted careless driving. After a contested hearing District Judge Nigel Broderick dismissed the dangerous driving charge but convicted the defendant of careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said the defendant had gone "through a red light" beside Antrim Police Station and collided with a vehicle which had travelled from the left through a green light and the injured party's car "flips onto its side".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Footage from the police station which showed the collision was played to the court. The driver of that vehicle - a Volkwagen Caddy - was travelling with his wife whose Motability scooter was in the rear. She was in the front passenger seat and when the vehicle went on its side she was "trapped".

Giving evidence to the court the defendant said he was driving alone and the traffic light he had "focused on" turned out to be a "filter" light "but I genuinely thought I was going through a green light".

He said "leaves on trees" were "obscuring" a red traffic light and said it had been a "genuine mistake" as he thought he was going through a green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the collision he said a person told him a similar incident had happened a few weeks earlier when a motorist had "gone through what they thought was a green light". The defendant added: "I did go through a red light, I can't deny that".

Judge Broderick said the main cause of the accident was the defendant "not observing the red light correctly and on his account being distracted or focused on the green filter light".

The judge said it was not possible to say whether or not the trees obscured his view or not. He said he could take into account the defendant's 50 year record of driving "without significant blemish".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Broderick said the incident last September had been a "nasty accident and the victim has clearly been traumatised by what happened and I'm not surprised".

He added: "When you go through a green light the last thing you should expect is to being hit from the side by another vehicle going through a red light."

The defendant was given six penalty points and was fined £400.