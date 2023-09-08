Court hears of collision at roundabout in Wakehurst area of Ballymena
A motorist who collided with another vehicle at a roundabout at the junction of the Larne Road and Wakehurst Road in Ballymena has been given six penalty points and a £250 fine.
Octavia Paduraru (42), of Rossdale in Ballymena, admitted driving without due care and attention on March 1 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant's vehicle struck the side of another vehicle.
The defendant told the court that on the day in question she had been on her way to Tesco and was "really, really, sorry" for what happened.