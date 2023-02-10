A motorist who crashed his car into the back of a vehicle which had slowed down while a horse was being taken across a road to a field near Dundrod has been given six penalty points and a £250 fine for driving without due care and attention.

John Brian Milliken (47), of Cloona Park, Dunmurry, crashed at Budore Road on June 9 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were called to a three vehicle collision in which people were trapped in two vehicles.

The court heard Fire Service and Ambulance Service were also called to the scene. Firefighters had to free occupants, including the defendant.

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor said a Toyota Hilux had been parked on the road and a horse was being taken across the road to a field.

A Micra car had slowed down and Milliken's Mondeo collided with the rear of the Micra causing the Micra to hit a tree and end up in a ditch whilst the Mondeo then hit the Hilux.

The court heard the Hilux owner was uninjured. There was no mention in court of the horse coming to any harm.

The prosecutor said the Micra owner said she had slowed down to "avoid spooking the horse".

The woman had to be extracted from her car by the Fire Service and was taken to hospital.

The defendant was also taken from his vehicle by Fire Service and taken to hospital.

