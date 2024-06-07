Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been convicted of offences linked to animal cruelty after a court heard five puppies died.

Full details were not given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, June 4, regarding the seizure of puppies at Larne port.

A defence lawyer for Shannon Bennett, whose age was not given on her charge sheet, told the June 4 court the charges related to "animal welfare/cruelty". He added: "Five puppies quite tragically passed away during the incident so it is a serious case."

At the June 4 court the defendant was given £500 bail and the case has been adjourned to July for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

General view of Larne port. Photo by: Google

The defendant, whose address was only given as Meadowvale in the Newry district, was before the court on June 4 by arrangement after an arrest warrant had been issued at a court on Wednesday, June 3.

At the June 3 court, in her absence, the defendant had been convicted of offences in relation to Larne port on April 3 last year.

Last year, in a press release, a council said that a number of pups had been rescued at Larne port as part of operations targeting 'the illegal movement of dogs'.

A council spokesperson had said at the time: “This sends out a clear message that enforcement bodies will take whatever action necessary to ensure that the welfare of animals is protected, that illegal movement will not be tolerated and that legislative requirements are met.

“Council will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure the information gathered is shared with local enforcement bodies and those in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, in order to allow agencies to use their respective powers to tackle the illegal puppy trade.