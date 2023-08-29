Register
Court hears of fatal 'road traffic accident'

A defence lawyer told a court charges faced by two men were connected to the death of a woman on a road in Co Antrim last year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:23 BST

The barrister said there had been a "very, very, unfortunate road traffic accident that resulted in a fatality" and he said relatives of the deceased were present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. A prosecutor adjourned the case to October 10.

The two accused were not present in court on Tuesday, but District Judge Amanda Brady said both defendants should appear at court in October to have the charges read to them. The judge acknowledged the case was "difficult" for the relatives of the deceased.

Shauna McDevitt (47), from Derry/Londonderry, died after an incident near Toomebridge on April 10 last year.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Mark Ninian Atkinson (55), with an address listed as Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry - which is in Co Monaghan - is charged with using a vehicle in a 'dangerous condition'; failing to maintain the vehicle and faces charges relating to the weight of the vehicle.

He is also charged with having no driving licence regarding a Scania lorry. There is also a defective light charge.

Ivor Reilly (48), of Cappry, Ballybofey, Co Donegal, faces charges including permitting the use of the vehicle in a 'dangerous' condition and permitting the use on a road of a vehicle of which 'the nearside axle two tyre' was 'defective'.