Court hears of ‘mass brawl involving 70 people’ at wedding reception

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, as Edward Joseph McDonagh (28), of Mill Race in Belfast, admitted two charges of assault in relation to the O’Neill Arms Hotel in October last year.

A charge of being disorderly against McDonagh was withdrawn by prosecutors.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison.

A prosecutor said around 11.30pm on October 27 police received a “report of an ongoing fight at a wedding reception in the O’Neill Arms in Toome”. She added: “The fight is reported to have involved 70 people”.

Upon police arrival there was no altercation but the prosecutor said staff said that around 9.30pm they had been made aware a “male wedding guest had punched another wedding guest”.

The description matched McDonagh and he was escorted from the premises by staff.

Whilst outside in the car park he was shouting and when staff tried to close the doors to prevent the defendant from re-entering he began “screaming and shouting” and he “threw a punch which didn’t connect” with the two staff members.

When interviewed the defendant said he had no recollection of the incident.

A defence lawyer said McDonagh had taken “a large amount of alcohol” and “some cocaine which wouldn’t be usual for him”.

The lawyer added: “Effectively he had total wipeout, doesn’t remember any of it”.

He said the defendant was “extremely remorseful and apologetic” and realises staff should not be subjected to such attention.

The lawyer added: “There was effectively a mass brawl had broken out”.

He said McDonagh had been “involved in that and then carried on whenever he had had been put out and was trying to get back in”.

The lawyer said, thankfully, “no injuries were caused” as a result of McDonagh’s attempted attack on the two staff members.

The lawyer said the defendant was “mortified” as it was a “large family wedding”.