Court hears of 'mean offence’

A court heard a charge of fraud by false representation regarding a man saying he would 'complete gardening work' has been withdrawn by prosecutors for a caution.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:48 BST

Jamie McDonagh (25), with an address listed as Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh, had been charged in relation to April 13 last year.

The case had been listed as a contest at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a defence barrister said it had "resolved" and they had a cheque of £400 as "compensation".

Full details regarding the case were not outlined to the court.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The defence lawyer said the defendant had been "in England".

District Judge Francis Rafferty said it had been a "mean offence" and added: "Let's hope that the cheque is good."

