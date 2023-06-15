A court heard a charge of fraud by false representation regarding a man saying he would 'complete gardening work' has been withdrawn by prosecutors for a caution.

Jamie McDonagh (25), with an address listed as Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh, had been charged in relation to April 13 last year.

The case had been listed as a contest at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a defence barrister said it had "resolved" and they had a cheque of £400 as "compensation".

Full details regarding the case were not outlined to the court.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defence lawyer said the defendant had been "in England".