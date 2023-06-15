Jamie McDonagh (25), with an address listed as Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh, had been charged in relation to April 13 last year.
The case had been listed as a contest at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a defence barrister said it had "resolved" and they had a cheque of £400 as "compensation".
Full details regarding the case were not outlined to the court.
The defence lawyer said the defendant had been "in England".
District Judge Francis Rafferty said it had been a "mean offence" and added: "Let's hope that the cheque is good."