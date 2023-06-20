A defence lawyer for a man charged with attempting to impede justice by allegedly concealing evidence around the murder of Chloe Mitchell, told a court on Tuesday there were objections to a bail address in Ballymena.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared from Maghaberry Prison via video link at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. He has been on remand in prison.

The 'assisting offender' charge the defendant faces is that between June 2 and June 6 this year 'another person having committed a relevant offence, namely the murder of Chloe Mitchell contrary to common law, knowing or not believing the said other persons to be guilty of that offence or some other relevant offence, did without lawful authority or reasonable excuse an act with intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution, namely concealing evidence'.

The case had been listed as a bail application but the defence barrister said she was not moving the bail application as she said she understood there was an objection to an address in Ballymena. She said she is seeking an alternative address.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNI

No further details were given to the court and the defendant was further remanded in custody. The case was adjourned to July 6 for a possible bail application.

Brandon Rainey (26), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe.

Extensive searches for Chloe had taken place in the Ballymena area earlier this month. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

