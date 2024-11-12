Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A defence barrister warned of the "perils of Tinder" after a court heard a man assaulted a woman by putting her in a "headlock" on their second date.

Details were given at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where Steven Munnis (57), of Clarke Court in Antrim town, admitted an assault which happened on November 23 last year.

A prosecutor said the victim, aged in her 50s, had met the defendant through an internet dating site. They first met on November 19 and then again on November 23 last year, the court heard.

On November 23 after meeting at the Dunadry Hotel in Antrim town they had gone to the defendant's home address.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said: "The defendant was cooking dinner and was unhappy that the injured party was on the phone to her friend. He told her to shut up because he was unable to concentrate on cooking and kicked the kitchen door closed over.

"The parties had dinner together and when she tried to speak with him he told her to shut up again and she challenged him on this."

The prosecutor said the woman said the defendant then grabbed her "in a headlock" causing pain to her neck and nose and she was "unable to move".

The woman then called her friend and left in a taxi. The prosecutor said the woman said she had "bruising to her eyes and nose".

Photographs of the woman's injuries were shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick. The defendant had a previously clear record.

A defence barrister said "there has been no contact between the parties since."

The lawyer added: "The perils of Tinder. He was on the dating website. This was their second date. It went horribly wrong and he acted in an aggressive and violent manner which he shouldn't have done. All the more surprising for a man who is 57 and a completely clear record."

The barrister said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant had been under a "considerable amount of stress" at the time and had left his employment "because of stress".

The lawyer added: "Things were just getting on top of him. He is the author of his own misery because the court proceedings have taken its toll on him."

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had looked at photographs and read the victim's statement and "it is quite clear this would have been a very frightening experience for the victim. What saves you from imprisonment are your clear record and plea of guilty".

As a "direct alternative to imprisonment" he ordered the defendant to do 120 hours of Community Service.