A court was told a stabbing allegedly happened amidst a claim that an attempt was made to throw a man over a balcony.

Gareth Johnston (24), with an address listed as Donore Crescent in Antrim town, is accused of attempted murder; possessing an offensive weapon; and possession of cannabis in relation to March 25 this year.

The defendant appeared, via video link from prison, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard he has been on remand in custody since March.

A defence solicitor told the court the accused had been "friendly" with the alleged victim and he had gone to the man's address because he was owed money.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The lawyer said Johnston had "bitten off more than he could chew" as it was alleged the other man "was the aggressor".

The defence solicitor said the other man "had actually attacked" Johnston "and hit him with a Samurai Sword in the middle of a scuffle and melee were (the other man) was trying to push Mr Johnston over the edge of a balcony".

The defence lawyer added: "A knife fell to the ground at which point Mr Johnston, in extremis, used the knife. It is a single action from him and then he helped, subsequently in getting the police to (the man) so he could be treated."

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying a proposed address remains too close to the complainant. The case was adjourned to September 24.