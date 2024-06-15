Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A court heard that following the sudden death of a young man in Ballymena an empty 'prescription methadone bottle' in the name of another man from the town was located in a bedroom beside the deceased.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Terence Adam Donegan (31), with an address listed as Nursery Close in Ballymena, was convicted of offering to supply methadone in September last year.

The court was told there had been a "sudden death" of a man at Devenagh Court in Ballymena and a "prescription methadone bottle in the name of Terence Adam Donegan was located on a bedside table close to the deceased".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told a blood sample from the deceased contained drugs including methadone.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said the deceased "was not prescribed methadone" but Donegan did have such a script at the time.

The prosecutor said a post mortem showed the "cause of death" was "intoxication" from substances which included methadone.

When arrested, the defendant denied supplying methadone to the deceased and said the bottle was in the room as he and the deceased were "friends" and he had been in the property "several days before".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donegan had claimed to police he had taken his methadone prescription in the deceased's property and had "left the bottle behind".

The prosecutor said a mobile phone belonging to the deceased "revealed messages" in a "Facebook account" which was attributed to the defendant "and he was offering to sell methadone to the deceased".

The lawyer said Donegan admitted the Facebook account was his but he "couldn't remember" sending messages and "denied he had sold methadone to anybody and denied he had provided it to the deceased".

The defendant was convicted of offering to supply a drug - methadone. An alternative charge of unlawfully supplying methadone was dismissed by the judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it "a serious case because it involved the death of" a man.

The judge said he cautioned himself to say that the defendant was "not charged with causing the sad demise" of the man but he was "entirely satisfied, based on the evidence served, that he did offer to supply the drug, "that is clear from the messages".