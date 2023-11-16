Court hears of 'wealth of statements' connected to case of police officer accused of assaults and being disorderly whilst off-duty
A police officer charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly whilst off-duty at a hotel in Co Antrim, has had his case further adjourned to November 30.
Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol. The charges relate to September 21/22 this year.
The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'.
A defence lawyer, on Thursday, told Ballymena Magistrates Court the prosecution said they are "going through a wealth of statements".