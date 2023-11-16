Register
BREAKING

Court hears of 'wealth of statements' connected to case of police officer accused of assaults and being disorderly whilst off-duty

A police officer charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly whilst off-duty at a hotel in Co Antrim, has had his case further adjourned to November 30.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Nov 2023, 18:37 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 18:37 GMT
The case was further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol. The charges relate to September 21/22 this year.

The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'.

A defence lawyer, on Thursday, told Ballymena Magistrates Court the prosecution said they are "going through a wealth of statements".