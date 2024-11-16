Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who lost a leg after being shot has admitted fraud by getting a friend to pretend to be him and sit his driving test for him in Ballymena.

He and the other man have pleaded guilty to fraud, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday.

Faarah Omar (34), with an address listed as Hartington Court in Belfast, appeared in court using crutches.

He was alongside co-accused Amir Sharif (28), with an address given as Annadale Drive in Belfast.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The court heard a Somali language interpreter booked for the case was not in attendance when the case was called.

Sharif's defence barrister said his client had "significant" English and he was content the defendant could translate for his co-accused.

The charges relate to September 19 last year.

The charge admitted by Omar was that he 'dishonestly made a false representation, namely, you purported to sit a driving test whereas you had arranged for another to do so on your behalf with the intention, by making the representation, to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to DVA (Driver & Vehicle Agency) or to expose DVA to a risk of loss'.

The charge pleaded to by Amir was that he 'dishonestly made a false representation, namely, you purported to be Faarah Omar with the intention, by making the representation, to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to DVA or to expose DVA to a risk of loss'.

A prosecutor said Sharif had presented himself at Ballymena Test Centre for the practical part of the driving test with a provisional driving licence with Mr Omar on it.

The court heard the driving examiner looked at the licence and believed the male doing the test did not match the man in the picture. The examiner made management aware before the test commenced and notified police, the prosecutor said.

The test was done and Sharif "deliberately failed" the test, the prosecutor said.

Sharif's lawyer previously told the court the defendant deliberately "failed" the test after having second thoughts about what he was doing.

When spoken to, Sharif admitted to police what he had done and Omar then attended a police station in Lisburn and admitted he had "asked his friend to do this for him".

Sharif's lawyer said his client is originally from Somalia and it had been "more than a foolish thing" to do the practical test for the co-accused.

Omar's lawyer said her client had a "rather tragic background". She added: "His father was shot and killed by terrorists in front of him and on that same day he was also shot and lost his leg and has been left disabled as a result".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he accepted there was a "tragic background but it no real excuse for getting someone to fake the driving test for you".

The lawyer said the defendant accepted what he had done was wrong and she added: "Perhaps some kind of cultural differences contributed to confusion as to how things work here".

She said Omar wished to apologise.

Judge Broderick said they were "serious matters because it involves fraud and to stand in for your friend and to take the driving test is a serious fraudulent matter".

He told Sharif he took into account the guilty plea and clear record and ordered him to do 100 hours of Community Service.

The judge asked if Omar consented to doing Probation but when told that would be problematic, he then handed down a three months jail term, suspended for a year, to that defendant.