Court hears 'ornamental sword' was allegedly produced during 'parking row' in Ballymena

An 'ornamental sword' was allegedly produced during what was described as a row over parking in Ballymena, a court heard.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 17:23 BST

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court as Mark McMaster (41), with an address listed as Galgorm Street in the town, was given a three months jail term, suspended for two years, after being charged with 'common assault' on April 5 this year.

The defendant, formerly with an address listed as Duke Street in Ballymena, had a charge of possessing an offensive weapon withdrawn by prosecutors.

A co-accused was accused of 'assault' and possessing a 'Samurai Sword' as an offensive weapon at Duke Street and his case has been adjourned.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Previously, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police received a report from a man who said he was outside his home in Ballymena when he was approached by two males, one allegedly holding a sword and the other a knife.

A defence barrister told the earlier court it was a "technical" assault by McMaster.

Regarding the charge of possessing an offensive weapon being withdrawn against McMaster, the defence lawyer had said "there was no suggestion he was in possession of a knife". A prosecutor told the earlier court a statement from the complainant needed to be translated.

At the latest court on July 20, a prosecutor said a man was outside his home address when he was approached in an "aggressive" manner by two males "who appeared to take issue with how he had been parking his vehicle in the area". The prosecutor said the man had been put in fear but he was uninjured.

The defence lawyer said there had been an "argument over a parking space" and he said it was "all the more surprising" as McMaster "doesn't drive".

The barrister said it had been a "moment of madness regarding a parking space and people producing ornamental swords was certainly out of character".

Handing down the suspended jail term to McMaster, who had a previous record, District Judge Francis Rafferty said: "Any further arguments with your neighbour and you are brought back before the court you are likely to receive an immediate custodial sentence".

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.