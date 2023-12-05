Register
Court hears patient was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital

A patient who caused disruption at Antrim Area Hospital has been put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:38 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Jason Weir (33), of Drumtara, Ballymena, admitted being disorderly at 1am on July 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was shouting and swearing demanding medication which caused a nuisance to other patients and disrupted staff.

When police arrived he shouted that staff were "f**king useless". Officers told him staff were busy and that he would have to wait his turn but he continued to shout and swear.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally in such hospital cases he considers an immediate custodial sentence but he said the defendant had a limited record.

He said it was a serious matter to be disorderly and abusive in a hospital but he noted a Probation report said the defendant might benefit from Probation.