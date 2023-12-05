Court hears patient was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
Jason Weir (33), of Drumtara, Ballymena, admitted being disorderly at 1am on July 16 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was shouting and swearing demanding medication which caused a nuisance to other patients and disrupted staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When police arrived he shouted that staff were "f**king useless". Officers told him staff were busy and that he would have to wait his turn but he continued to shout and swear.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally in such hospital cases he considers an immediate custodial sentence but he said the defendant had a limited record.
He said it was a serious matter to be disorderly and abusive in a hospital but he noted a Probation report said the defendant might benefit from Probation.