A patient who caused disruption at Antrim Area Hospital has been put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service.

Jason Weir (33), of Drumtara, Ballymena, admitted being disorderly at 1am on July 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was shouting and swearing demanding medication which caused a nuisance to other patients and disrupted staff.

When police arrived he shouted that staff were "f**king useless". Officers told him staff were busy and that he would have to wait his turn but he continued to shout and swear.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally in such hospital cases he considers an immediate custodial sentence but he said the defendant had a limited record.