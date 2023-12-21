The case file on the murder of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell has now been submitted by police to prosecutors, the town's Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNI

A prosecutor told Thursday's Court the case file was received by them from police on December 6 but there are "further items to be forwarded on to the file". She did not believe that would "take too long". The prosecutor said police said they wished to further question the defendant "about possible motive".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "So the police want him produced so they can interview him about the issue of motive."

The judge said he would need more information about under what legislation that could happen. The prosecutor said she would seek clarity from police.