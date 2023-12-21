Court hears police have now submitted Chloe Mitchell murder case file to prosecutors
Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.
Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.
Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.
A prosecutor told Thursday's Court the case file was received by them from police on December 6 but there are "further items to be forwarded on to the file". She did not believe that would "take too long". The prosecutor said police said they wished to further question the defendant "about possible motive".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "So the police want him produced so they can interview him about the issue of motive."
The judge said he would need more information about under what legislation that could happen. The prosecutor said she would seek clarity from police.
The judge said given the nature of the charge it could be assumed the case file will be of "some complexity". The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to January 18.