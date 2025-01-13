The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A police officer needed to get her eye flushed out following a spit attack.

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 9, where a woman (31) was sentenced to four months in jail.

Stephanie Dunlop, with an address given as Acacia Avenue, Dunmurry, committed offences on November 4 last year.

She appeared at court via video link from prison. She pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting two police officers and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

On November 4 last year police attended an address and after being handcuffed, Dunlop tried to wriggle out of the cuffs.

In a police vehicle she threatened to headbutt an officer and attempted to kick another officer. She spat on a seat.

Dunlop then spat on the leg of one of the officers and spat at the other officer. The spit landed in her right eye and she had to come off duty to have her eye flushed out.

A defence barrister said the defendant was "very sorry". He said since being in custody the defendant is "reflecting on her life".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor record" of 32 offences including nine assaults on police.

He said the offences happened when the defendant was on bail for other offences.

He said it was a serious matter to assault any police officer but spitting in their eye was an aggravating feature.