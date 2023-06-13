Toni Leigh White (18), of Queen Street, Ballymena, admitted possessing 1.1 grammes of cannabis.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a police patrol in the Memorial Park area of Ballymena found the defendant was sitting in a "sheltered area" where police smelt cannabis and located a bag containing cannabis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence solicitor said: "This was up from the police station - not the best location to partake of this substance."
He said it was a "wake-up call" for the defendant, who had a record. She was fined £100.