Court hears police patrol smelt cannabis at Ballymena remembrance park

A police patrol of a remembrance park containing Ballymena's war memorial - across the street from the town's PSNI Station - located cannabis after they smelt the substance whilst passing a shelter.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 20:04 BST

Toni Leigh White (18), of Queen Street, Ballymena, admitted possessing 1.1 grammes of cannabis.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a police patrol in the Memorial Park area of Ballymena found the defendant was sitting in a "sheltered area" where police smelt cannabis and located a bag containing cannabis.

A defence solicitor said: "This was up from the police station - not the best location to partake of this substance."

He said it was a "wake-up call" for the defendant, who had a record. She was fined £100.