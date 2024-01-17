Police responded to a report of a woman "supposedly taking off her clothes in public" at the car park of the Adair Arms hotel in Ballymena, a prosecutor told the town's Magistrates Court.

When officers arrived, Gemma Laughlin (29), with an address listed as Main Street in Ahoghill, was warned about her behaviour and she began to shout and swear at a member of the public.

The defendant was in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a charge of being disorderly in relation to the afternoon of October 26 last year. Meanwhile, on June 24 last year the defendant was disorderly in Ahoghill.

A man said a male and the defendant were banging on an apartment door and when police arrived Laughlin, who was "highly intoxicated," became aggressive and verbally abusive to officers.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer said on October 26 the defendant had been at court - it is beside the Adair Arms. He said the defendant had taken drink because she was "having flashbacks" in relation to the "anniversary" of her witnessing a "murder".