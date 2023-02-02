A runaway hay bale trailer struck a car before hitting two homes in Randalstown, where people were present, but nobody was injured, a court heard.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where farmer John Edward Young (43), of The Oaks, Randalstown, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention and having a trailer carry an insecure load in Randalstown on June 24 last year.

A prosecutor said at 1.25pm on June 24 a trailer unhitched from a tractor going over a speed bump and rolled backwards at Church Road in Randalstown.

It rolled down the road and struck a car which had been following behind. The driver of that vehicle was able to pull onto a footpath but was unable to move completely out of the way as a vehicle was behind him, the court heard.

The prosecutor said after hitting the car the trailer "eventually came to rest, colliding with a cornerstone" and causing structural damage to two houses and a street lamp.

She added: "’Both houses were occupied at the time of the collision, however, no one was injured. The trailer ended up embedded in the wall."

The defendant said he was "truly sorry" and "ashamed" for what happened.