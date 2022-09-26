Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Court hears ‘screaming’ Larne woman awakened baby

A woman was “screaming” so loudly as she verbally abused police in a street in Larne a resident came out of a house and said the noise had wakened a sleeping baby, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:00 am

Rebecca Gillespie (23), of Old Glenarm Road in Larne, admitted being disorderly at Curran Road at 2.30am on July 23 this year.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had drink taken.

The defendant was fined £150.

editorial image