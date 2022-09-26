Court hears ‘screaming’ Larne woman awakened baby
A woman was “screaming” so loudly as she verbally abused police in a street in Larne a resident came out of a house and said the noise had wakened a sleeping baby, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
Rebecca Gillespie (23), of Old Glenarm Road in Larne, admitted being disorderly at Curran Road at 2.30am on July 23 this year.
Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had drink taken.
The defendant was fined £150.