A court in Ballymena heard a "significant further piece of interpretation" is required regarding forensics in connection with the investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in the town.

Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

A prosecutor, on Thursday, September 28, told Ballymena Magistrates Court: "In relation to forensics, it was hoped to have had a report by the end of September but the scientist has advised there is a significant further piece of interpretation required and the provisional target date is around the end of October."

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The prosecutor said the "majority of the CCTV view is now complete" and police would hope to have a CCTV "timeline schedule of relevant sightings and accompanying CCTV exhibit compiled by the end of October".

She said police now have a report regarding 45,000 pages of phone downloads but accompanying discs "containing evidential videos and images" are expected to be received in the next "couple of weeks".

The prosecutor said a Fitbit and PlayStation still to be examined by "cyber" and investigators wanted them "prioritised".

She added: "Five witnesses are now outstanding and police hope to have all witness enquiries completed by mid-October."

The prosecutor said a post mortem report is due to be available in six weeks and a pathologist "just received the toxicology report on Monday of this week so he is working towards that".