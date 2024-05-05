Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Robinson (18), of Killyglen Road in Larne, admitted driving dangerously at the Harbour Highway/Pound Street junction after midnight on December 28 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the car was "damaged beyond repair" but the defendant and his passengers had "minor injuries", a prosecutor said.

The defendant told police he believed he had been going around 65mph in a 40mph zone and it was "too fast" for the bend in the road. A defence solicitor said the defendant and his friends in the car were "very lucky".

Thankfully, the lawyer said, the injuries were "superficial" and by the "grace of God" nobody else was "inconvenienced" which, he added, was probably due to the time of night.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "In some respects you are quite lucky because all too often we turn on the TV or open a newspaper and there is yet another fatal road traffic accident.

"Invariably there are common features in these accidents. It is usually a combination of young inexperienced drivers and speed is very often a relevant factor.

"You are very lucky you didn't kill yourself or your passengers especially when you came into contact with a metal fence."