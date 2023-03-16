A suspect in the investigation into the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim town was released on police bail and is "to return on the 19th of April," a prosecutor told a court in Ballymena.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where an update was given regarding Jonathan David Patterson (44) of Moylinney Park and Paul Armstrong (44), of Hawkswood Terrace - both in Antrim - who are charged with murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Liam Christie (44), was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim town on Thursday October 20 last year. A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".

The latest hearing, on March 13, was told Armstrong had been taken to hospital after falling ill and a defence barrister said "apparently Mr Armstrong has had a stroke and that is why he has been taken out of Maghaberry (prison)".

Liam Christie.

A previous court heard police were going through "600 hours" of footage including CCTV in connection with their probe into the murder. At court on February 14, a prosecutor had said police had viewed half of the 600 hours.

A prosecutor told the March 13 court a CCTV co-ordinator estimated "290 hours of footage remain to be viewed".

The prosecutor said that "part of the investigation has stalled" as a number of police officers were "redeployed" to the investigation into the shooting, in Omagh, of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

A "micro-chemistry" report relating to "cartridge discharge residue" in the Christie case has now been received by police, the court heard.

A fingerprint report was received and "recovered samples and imprint will now have to go to the DNA and fingerprint unit for identification," the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor said the court was previously told there had been a "number of actions outstanding with regards to statements that needed to be taken" but police now say that has "been reduced from 170 to 127 actions".

A defence lawyer accepted it was a "very complicated and serious matter" but said the CCTV examination "hasn't really moved at all from the last review".

Patterson and Armstrong's cases were further adjourned to April 4.