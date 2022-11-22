A Ballymena man has been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service after trouble flared at a wedding.

Adam Greene (31), of Dunfane Park, was sentenced on charges of assaulting a female and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that on July 24 last year the defendant and his then girlfriend were at a wedding at a hotel before they left and had gone home.

Police attended and saw the woman's nose was "bleeding quite heavily and she appeared in a distressed state".

Ballymena courthouse.

The woman told officers that after leaving the hotel they had returned to an address and an argument ensued and Greene had headbutted her and broken her mobile phone and damaged a TV.

Greene admitted to police he had headbutted the woman and broken her phone.

CCTV was viewed and it showed Greene had fallen down stairs at the hotel.

A defence lawyer said Greene had been at a relative's wedding with his then "then partner".

The lawyer alleged the defendant found the woman in an "altercation with the bride" and he was "fairly mortified".