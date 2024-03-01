Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daragh McKiver (24), of Mountjoy Road at Brockagh near Coalisland in County Tyrone, committed offences in the Toomebridge area of County Antrim on July 6 last year.

He pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention; absence of MOT; failing to wear a seat belt; incorrect form of registration mark and absence of L plates.

A defence lawyer said the defendant "pleaded guilty at a very early opportunity".