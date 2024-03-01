Court hears Tyrone motorist 'slid' rear of BMW
A motorist "slid" the rear of a BMW and accelerated away rapidly and when stopped by police a number of offences came to light.
Daragh McKiver (24), of Mountjoy Road at Brockagh near Coalisland in County Tyrone, committed offences in the Toomebridge area of County Antrim on July 6 last year.
He pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention; absence of MOT; failing to wear a seat belt; incorrect form of registration mark and absence of L plates.
A defence lawyer said the defendant "pleaded guilty at a very early opportunity".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given penalty points and fined £300.