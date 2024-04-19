Court hears vehicle was 'aimed' at police officer in Larne and then 'finger gesture' was made

A motorist convicted of charges after a vehicle was "aimed" at a police officer has been given a four months prison term, suspended for 18 months, and he has also been banned from driving for a year
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2024, 08:43 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 08:43 BST
Daniel Joseph Steele (41), of Whinfield, Larne, was originally charged with driving dangerously in the Agnew Street area of Larne.

There was also a fraudulent use of a number plate charge and a charge of resisting a police officer on the same day - November 17 last year.

Police saw a vehicle going at "high speed" in the Agnew Street area of Larne and, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, when an officer raised their hand for the vehicle to slow down it "turned and aimed itself towards a police officer in the course of his duties".

The defendant has had bail fixed for appeal at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The defendant has had bail fixed for appeal at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A "finger gesture" was then made at the officer and the vehicle made off. There was fraudulent use of a number plate.

The defendant was located at a "local establishment" and when police approached he got "on a table" and placed a chair in front of an officer to "block himself in".

The prosecutor said the defendant only co-operated after being warned that an irritant spray would be used.

The defendant has had bail fixed for appeal.