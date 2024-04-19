Court hears vehicle was 'aimed' at police officer in Larne and then 'finger gesture' was made
Daniel Joseph Steele (41), of Whinfield, Larne, was originally charged with driving dangerously in the Agnew Street area of Larne.
There was also a fraudulent use of a number plate charge and a charge of resisting a police officer on the same day - November 17 last year.
Police saw a vehicle going at "high speed" in the Agnew Street area of Larne and, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, when an officer raised their hand for the vehicle to slow down it "turned and aimed itself towards a police officer in the course of his duties".
A "finger gesture" was then made at the officer and the vehicle made off. There was fraudulent use of a number plate.
The defendant was located at a "local establishment" and when police approached he got "on a table" and placed a chair in front of an officer to "block himself in".
The prosecutor said the defendant only co-operated after being warned that an irritant spray would be used.
The defendant has had bail fixed for appeal.