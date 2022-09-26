Court hears Whitehead man exposed himself to woman who had befriended him

Michael James Stevens (65), of Islandmagee Road, Whitehead, admitted a charge of exposing his genitals to cause ‘alarm or distress’.

The charge related to June 23 this year.

He also admitted making a threat to kill the woman; harassing her and attempting to damage a door.

He appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison and Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he had a record.

A prosecutor said a woman reported to police she had been harassed by Stevens, a neighbour.

She said she had known him for around a year and they would often have “conversation and drinks” in her home.

On June 23 she found he exposed himself whilst he was on her sofa and appeared to be performing a sex act on himself.

The woman asked him to stop and leave but he refused to leave initially, before doing so.

The woman told police that on subsequent nights the defendant banged on her front door and shouted at her including verbal abuse and, the court heard, she was “very fearful and intimidated”.

When interviewed, a prosecutor said, Stevens told police he was “going to get her shot and that she would be dead next week”.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had spent three months on remand in custody which had been a “salutary lesson” for Stevens.

The lawyer claimed the woman initially had thought Stevens was “lonely” and “harmless”.

The solicitor said after striking up a friendship, the defendant felt the “relationship could be taken to a higher level” but it was “rejected” by the woman.

The lawyer said Stevens had “no intention” of carrying out the threats.

Deputy District Judge John Rea told Stevens: “This is a particularly nasty offence committed in respect of someone who has shown you friendship.”