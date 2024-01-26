Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Mitchell, from Antrim town, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for sentencing on charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

A prosecutor said around 3.15pm on November 28 last year a woman pushing a bicycle had got off a train at Antrim Train Station and was walking behind two men and two women.

The woman said the group were "walking over the yellow line on the platform" and she tried to tell them that the "train was unable to depart because of that," the prosecutor said.

The defendant, who was intoxicated, began to swear and scream at the woman. The woman was "frightened" and dropped her bicycle and ran off to a business premises nearby.

Police arrived and observed the defendant shouting and swearing and when he failed to calm down he was arrested. He became aggressive towards an officer whom he attempted to strike in the face using handcuffs.

A defence lawyer said the defendant said he is under "threat" and he intends to leave Northern Ireland.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Mitchell: “This is deplorable behaviour. This young lady, 19 years of age, should not have had to experience your foul language and your aggressive behaviour and while there may have been no physical assault, I have no doubt it would have been a worrying incident for her."