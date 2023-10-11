A court heard a woman died following a 'tragic accident' when a wheel allegedly came from a lorry.

Shauna McDevitt (47) died after an incident near Toomebridge on April 10 last year.

Mark Ninian Atkinson (55), with an address listed as Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry, in County Monaghan, is charged with using a vehicle in a 'dangerous condition'; failing to maintain the vehicle and faces charges relating to the vehicle exceeding permitted weight.

He is also charged with driving a Scania lorry with a 'tanker semi trailer' without being the holder of a driving licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class in Northern Ireland. There is also a defective light charge.

Ivor Reilly (48), of Cappry, Ballybofey, County Donegal, faces charges including permitting the use of the vehicle in a 'dangerous' condition and permitting the use on a road of a vehicle of which 'the nearside axle two tyre' was 'defective'.

He is also charged with permitting a defective light; permitting 'no driving licence'; permitting 'excess weight' and permitting 'failing to maintain'.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a Public Prosecution Service directing officer wishes to "liaise with the family" of the deceased and also with the defence.

The defence lawyer said there had been a "tragic accident in which a wheel had come from a heavy goods vehicle across the carriageway" leading to a fatality.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendants: "It is clear this mater is more serious than it appears from the charges that you currently face."