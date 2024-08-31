Court hears woman feared death after allegedly being grabbed by her throat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman thought she was going to die after allegedly being grabbed by the throat, a court heard.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Jason McCluggage (35), with an address listed as Recreation Road in Larne, was charged with non-fatal strangulation on June 20 and also August 25 this year.

He is also charged with 'domestic abuse' between February 2023 and August 25 this year.

He is further charged with assaulting the woman and making threats to damage property; resisting police; causing criminal damage to a door and mirror and attempted criminal damage to a cot.

A police officer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had gone to an address in Larne where he grabbed a mirror and smashed it by throwing it out onto a street on August 25.

The woman told police there had been previous domestic incidents during the course of a relationship.

The officer said it appeared there had been "coercive control" and said the woman alleged that on a day in June this year the defendant had grabbed her by the throat.

"She said she could not breathe properly and believed that he was going to kill her," the officer said.

The defendant then allegedly grabbed her by the hair; "put a thumb in her eye" and dragged her by the hair down stairs.

It was alleged the defendant had then gone through the woman's mobile phone "to check who she had been talking to" before smashing it in front of her.

The officer said on August 24 this year the defendant had been constantly calling her to find out where she was and who she was with and "she alleges that the defendant would make her send photographs to prove where she is".

The officer said the defendant had been at a friend's address in Larne on August 25 when the woman said she wished to end the relationship with the defendant.

The officer said the defendant turned up at the address and told her "she would have no life and that anybody she goes near in future would end up in a box".

McCluggage, it is alleged, threatened to throw an object through a window.

The woman returned to her own home. The defendant followed and in "an effort to calm him down she allowed him into the address".

The defendant had gone out the back door and when the woman locked the door he threatened to break the windows.

The woman "relented" and let him back in. The defendant lifted a knife and threatened self-harm, the officer said, and then threatened to damage property in the house.

McCluggage was "very intoxicated" and lifted a cot and tried to put it out a window. The woman stopped him and he then grabbed her by the hair and throat.

He punched a picture and smashed a mirror in the street.

The officer said the defendant made "partial admissions" during interview and told police he had a "brain injury and is paranoid and jealous which leads to his behaviour. He says he gets frustrated easily and needs to have questions answered immediately".

A defence lawyer said during interview "whilst not accepting the offences," the defendant said the brain injury means he "often says things that aren't well thought out and things that he doesn't mean".

The defendant was given £500 bail with a £1,000 surety from a family member. He is not to consume alcohol nor enter licensed premises and is excluded from parts of Larne.

The case was adjourned to September 26.