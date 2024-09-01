Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 62-year-oldwoman who refused to leave a hospital after being discharged by doctors locked herself in a toilet, a court has heard.

Roisin Hamill, with an address given as Union Street in Coleraine, admitted a charge of being disorderly at the town's Causeway Hospital on August 28 this year.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from a police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said the defendant asked to see a doctor and when discharged she asked to see another doctor in another part of the hospital. She refused to leave and locked herself in a toilet.

Causeway Hospital, Coleraine. Picture: Google

Police were called and asked her to "move on" and she was arrested, the court heard.

The solicitor said the circumstances were "very unusual" and the case involved the defendant "being a nuisance in the hospital".

He said: "She refused to effectively move on whenever she was asked to".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said his client pleaded guilty to the disorderly behaviour charge on the basis that she was "encumbering" and was "taking away from the resources of the hospital and was annoyed at points".

He said he had made representations to the prosecution about the "appropriateness" of the disorderly behaviour charge but it was possible the charge "just about covers this at the very lowest level".

The solicitor said the defendant had a "considerable record" but there had been a gap in offending of four years.

The lawyer said the defendant had been "visiting a friend" and after a "falling out" she had gone to the hospital "for respite to get away because she had nowhere else to go. This was the early hours of the morning".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said courts show "zero tolerance to any inappropriate behaviour in hospital precincts".

The defendant was given £400 bail to an address in Belfast with a condition that she is "not to interfere with the proper functioning of hospital premises".

The case was adjourned to October 10 for a pre-sentence report.